×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: george soros | swatted | swatting | crime | police | report | new york

Soros' New York Home Swatted in 911 Hoax

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:03 PM EST

George Soros' New York estate was swatted as the progressive billionaire fell victim to the 911 prank.

Southampton police acknowledged they received a call Saturday night to 911 just before 9 p.m. ET from a man who claimed he had just shot his wife and was threatening to kill himself, The New York Post reported.

The call sent police rushing to the estate, but it turned out to be just a hoax.

"Spoke to security, searched the premises. It was [a] negative problem," a cop reported, according to a recording of police radio traffic obtained by the newspaper.

It was not clear if the Soros, 93, was home at the time. Police confirmed he is the owner of the estate on Long Island.

Meanwhile Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., whose house was targeted on Christmas Day with a false police report claiming that gunshots were heard there, told Newsmax last week he was singled out because of his support of Israel.

He vowed he would not be intimidated, however.

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she was the victim of a false police report, prompting a SWAT team response to her Georgia home on Christmas Day.

The practice by prank callers known as "swatting" usually involves tricking police into showing up at a person's home by making up bomb threats or similar offenses.

It can lead to potentially dangerous confrontations with authorities.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
George Soros' New York estate was swatted as the progressive billionaire fell victim to the 911 prank.
george soros, swatted, swatting, crime, police, report, new york, billionaire, antisemitism
233
2024-03-02
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved