Soros' New York Home Swatted in 911 Hoax

George Soros' New York estate was swatted as the progressive billionaire fell victim to the 911 prank.

Southampton police acknowledged they received a call Saturday night to 911 just before 9 p.m. ET from a man who claimed he had just shot his wife and was threatening to kill himself, The New York Post reported.

The call sent police rushing to the estate, but it turned out to be just a hoax.

"Spoke to security, searched the premises. It was [a] negative problem," a cop reported, according to a recording of police radio traffic obtained by the newspaper.

It was not clear if the Soros, 93, was home at the time. Police confirmed he is the owner of the estate on Long Island.

Meanwhile Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., whose house was targeted on Christmas Day with a false police report claiming that gunshots were heard there, told Newsmax last week he was singled out because of his support of Israel.

He vowed he would not be intimidated, however.

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she was the victim of a false police report, prompting a SWAT team response to her Georgia home on Christmas Day.

The practice by prank callers known as "swatting" usually involves tricking police into showing up at a person's home by making up bomb threats or similar offenses.

It can lead to potentially dangerous confrontations with authorities.