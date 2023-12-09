Soros Funneled More Than $50M to Pro-Iran Groups Linked to Robert Malley

Billionaire George Soros has funneled "more than $50 million" into a network of Iranian-sympathizer groups whose members carry significant influence in President Joe Biden's White House, including unwinding U.S. sanctions and advocating for a new nuclear deal.

Records show that since 2016, the Soros' Open Society Foundations has given $46.7 million to the International Crisis Group (ICG), a left-leaning "think tank tied to an alleged Iranian plot to manipulate U.S. policy," the New York Post reported.

Soros and his OSF have also given more than $15 million since 2016 to pro-Hamas groups, the Iran-backed terrorist group that attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to the Post.

Robert Malley, the former U.S. special envoy to Iran, who also served as the ICG's president from 2018 to 2021 before joining the Biden administration in 2021, is now under an FBI investigation for alleged mishandling of classified material.

"Soros has continually funded organizations that act as apologists for the Iranian regime — downplaying their severe human rights abuses while working to advance Iranian propaganda," executive director of the Polaris National Security think tank Gabriel Noronha told the Post.

Soros provided funding for the formation of the ICG in 1994 and served as a trustee before passing the position to his 38-year-old son, Alexander Soros, in 2018.

Semafor reported three of Malley's protégés were part of a covert network called the Iran Experts Initiative (IEI) established by Iran's Foreign Ministry in 2014.

And for the last decade, IEI participants have infiltrated Washington's foreign policy establishment — while subtly influencing U.S. policymakers to ease sanctions on Tehran, all while finessing its nuclear ambitions.

"If you were a regime running a game plan," Noronha says, "of how to subvert the United States' political system from within, this would be it to a tee."