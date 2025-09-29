Soros Denies Trump Allegations: '100 Percent False'

The Open Society Foundations, founded by liberal billionaire George Soros, issued a forceful rebuttal Monday to claims made by the Trump administration and the Justice Department.

In a letter written by Michael Vachon, a senior adviser to Soros, the organization denied allegations that it or Soros has engaged in unlawful activity or promoted violence, calling the claims "100 percent false" and politically motivated.

According to Vachon, the issue started when the DOJ issued a directive last week instructing federal prosecutors to investigate Soros and OSF. The decision, reportedly encouraged by repeated accusations from the Trump administration, suggests that the foundations may be involved in activities deemed hostile to the U.S. government.

OSF swiftly responded, asserting that the move represents a clear attempt by political leaders to weaponize the justice system against dissenting voices.

The Vachon letter went on to underscore OSF's position: "The Trump Administration has repeatedly made false claims about OSF and George Soros. Allegations that George or OSF are in any way engaged in unlawful activity or in fomenting or promoting violence are 100 percent false."

Vachon emphasized that these accusations are rooted not in fact but in politics.

Founded in 1979, Open Society Foundations operates in more than 100 countries, funding initiatives dedicated to human rights, democratic governance, education, and public health. Its U.S. activities have a left-wing bent and include grantmaking to civic groups and advocacy organizations that say they promote voter rights, criminal justice reform, and equitable access to health care.

Vachon reiterated in his letter that OSF's mission is entirely peaceful.

This defense seeks to counter longstanding criticism by some conservative figures who accuse Soros of meddling in domestic politics and funding radical movements.

For OSF, the episode marks another chapter in a long-running battle with critics in Washington and abroad. The organization has faced similar accusations in Hungary, Soros' homeland, where populist leader Viktor Orban has railed against Soros-backed initiatives.

In the U.S., the stakes are higher, given OSF's significant role in funding domestic nonprofits and advocacy groups.

Vachon closed his letter with a clear denial and a call to stand firm: "All of OSF's activities are peaceful and lawful."