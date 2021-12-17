Construction Set to Begin on Border Wall in Texas

In just days, Texas will begin building a permanent border wall, the state’s Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, said on NewsNation’s "The Donlon Report."

"We will begin constructing a permanent wall in the state of Texas shortly. We will be breaking ground in a matter of days," Bush said. "In the coming days, we'll make an announcement in Starr County, which is in the Rio Grande Valley, where roughly 40 percent of all illegal immigrant apprehensions in our country occur."

Newsweek reported that Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has long made a major push for the wall's construction by starting a private donation campaign that has since raised over $54 million.

The Texas General Land Office [GLO] and Texas Department of Public Safety have signed a lease agreement authorizing construction of a border wall in part of the Rio Grande Valley.

The agreement authorizes "construction of border wall along a GLO-owned farm tract in Starr County," The Monitor reporter Valerie Gonzalez tweeted last month.

Earlier this year, Abbott ordered "Operation Lone Star," which has resulted in the arrests of thousands of migrants on criminal charges. And he ordered the National Guard to assist local law enforcement with arresting migrants who break state laws amid the border crisis.

"[Operation Lone Star] allows us to apprehend, detain, understand the folks in the risk profile the folks that are coming across, and then to be able to jail them," Bush said. "So it's a catch-and-jail policy rather than catch-and-release."

Bush is currently running for Texas attorney general.