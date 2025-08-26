Study: Gen Z Less Thriving Overall, But Students More Optimistic

While overall life evaluation among Gen Z has declined, showcased by a five-point drop among adults who describe themselves as "thriving," students report slight improvements in how they view their own lives, according to the latest Voices of Gen Z study released on Tuesday.

The annual study of those ages 13 to 28, carried out by Gallup in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation, attempts to gain insight into "the experiences of Gen Z" and their attitudes toward their futures, their education, and their engagement at school.

But the survey also tries to determine the percentage that perceive themselves as "thriving," which Gallup defines as the percentage who feel positively about their lives and feel confident about keeping that positive outlook for at least five years.

Results of the study include:

Only 45% of those surveyed said they were thriving — down from 49% who said so last year. This decrease is potentially tied to adult members of Gen Z, with only 39% saying they are thriving.

The study pointed out that Gen Z women in particular decreased, with just 37% thriving compared with 46% last year, while thriving among Gen Z men remained steady at 45%, up slightly from 44%.

Younger, school-age respondents were much more optimistic, with 56% of Gen Z students describing themselves as thriving.

The poll used eight criteria for school engagement, with all of them trending upward. The most significant increases students felt from last year were receiving more positive feedback (75%, up from 69% last year) and having encouraging adults in their lives (74%, up from 68%) or teachers who make their lessons exciting (78%, up from 70%).

Romy Drucker, the education program director at the Walton Family Foundation, said in a press release about the results of the study that "these results show the promise of this generation. More students feel ready for the future, and engagement in classrooms is rising. Now we must ensure every young person has access to the kinds of meaningful learning experiences that unlock opportunity for a lifetime."

The survey was conducted May 16-27, among approximately 3,800 Gen Z participants.