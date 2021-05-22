Gasoline Shortages Disappearing 2 Weeks After Pipeline Outage

Gasoline shortages are fading in much of the U.S. Southeast more than two weeks after the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline was crippled by a cyberattack.

Purchasing trends at corner gas stations and convenience stores are starting to normalize in most of the markets that ran dry during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown earlier this month, according to data compiled by retail-price tracker GetUpside. In response, the app will begin lifting the 3-cents-a-gallon cap on discounts offered to customers that the company imposed at the start of the crisis to help retailers conserve supplies, said Meredith Sadlowski, GetUpside’s president of fuel and c-store.

Almost one-third of retail outlets in the Carolinas were dry as of Friday morning, according to supply-tracker GasBuddy. In Georgia, the outage figure was 30%, while Virginia and Tennessee were at 17% and 16%, respectively.

“We’re still seeing significant impacts in the Carolinas and Georgia, and also seeing some tension in Tennessee,” Sadlowski said during an interview. But in most other areas, purchasing patterns are “starting to normalize.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.