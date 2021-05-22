×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: GEN | INDUSTRIES | MARKETS | NORTHAM | NRG | NRGTOP | OIL

Gasoline Shortages Disappearing 2 Weeks After Pipeline Outage

Gasoline Shortages Disappearing 2 Weeks After Pipeline Outage

Saturday, 22 May 2021 01:01 PM

Gasoline shortages are fading in much of the U.S. Southeast more than two weeks after the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline was crippled by a cyberattack.

Purchasing trends at corner gas stations and convenience stores are starting to normalize in most of the markets that ran dry during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown earlier this month, according to data compiled by retail-price tracker GetUpside. In response, the app will begin lifting the 3-cents-a-gallon cap on discounts offered to customers that the company imposed at the start of the crisis to help retailers conserve supplies, said Meredith Sadlowski, GetUpside’s president of fuel and c-store.

Almost one-third of retail outlets in the Carolinas were dry as of Friday morning, according to supply-tracker GasBuddy. In Georgia, the outage figure was 30%, while Virginia and Tennessee were at 17% and 16%, respectively.

“We’re still seeing significant impacts in the Carolinas and Georgia, and also seeing some tension in Tennessee,” Sadlowski said during an interview. But in most other areas, purchasing patterns are “starting to normalize.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Gasoline shortages are fading in much of the U.S. Southeast more than two weeks after the nation's biggest fuel pipeline was crippled by a cyberattack.
GEN, INDUSTRIES, MARKETS, NORTHAM, NRG, NRGTOP, OIL, OILTOP, US, WORLD
180
2021-01-22
Saturday, 22 May 2021 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved