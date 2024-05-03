WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gaza | israel | palestinian | protests | antisemitism

Student Organization Calls on Congress to Stop Antisemitism

Friday, 03 May 2024 10:08 PM EDT

Students from more than 50 universities sent a letter to Congress on Friday demanding lawmakers take action to stop the "tsunami" of antisemitism erupting across college campuses nationwide.

Restore Our Campuses Coalition (ROCC) crafted an open letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to urgently address the "tsunami of antisemitism and anarchy that threatens the safety and Constitutional rights of Jewish – and all – college students."

"We have seen many of our campuses descend into anarchy where mobs have taken over public spaces and buildings, cheered on and supported by faculty, and literally supported by Hamas and the Iranian regime and its proxies in the form of statements published on social media," the students wrote.

ROCC is a newly formed grassroots organization with a mission to "restore college campuses to bring safe environments of learning, intellectual inquiry, and freedom of expression, where all students are included and welcomed."

Chaos has crippled dozens of college campuses in the U.S. the past week, with protestors demanding that schools divest from companies they claim are profiting from "Israeli apartheid, genocide and occupation in Palestine."

"In just the past few days events are escalating where Jewish students are being physically blocked from accessing buildings and spaces on campus and physically assaulted as well," the students wrote. "We look at these events with bewilderment and disgust that this behavior is being allowed and, in some cases, encouraged by our leaders."

More than 2,400 people have been arrested on more than 46 college and university campuses nationwide since April 17, The Associated Press reported Friday.

"The antisemitism that is infecting our campuses is a crisis that knows no political boundary," the students wrote. "It does not distinguish between Republicans, Democrats, or independents. Political affiliations provide no immunity to this hateful virus which is antithetical to our core American values."

