UN Encouraged by Hamas/Gaza Development

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, lauded the news on Friday that Hamas appeared to be willing to accept key elements of a plan to help end the war with Israel in Gaza:

"The Secretary-General welcomes and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage on the basis of the recent proposal by US President Donald J. Trump. He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end.

"The Secretary-General also thanks Qatar and Egypt for their invaluable mediation work.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access.

"The United Nations will support all efforts toward these objectives to prevent even more suffering."