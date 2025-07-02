Gov. Newsom Denied the Chaos, Trump Funded the Cleanup

President Donald Trump's administration has approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for federal disaster relief to aid Los Angeles businesses devastated by recent anti-ICE riots that caused an estimated $1 billion in damages, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Small Business Administration on Tuesday granted a disaster declaration for Los Angeles, allowing local businesses impacted by last month's violent anti-ICE protests to apply for federal relief.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler approved the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) declaration, which enables small businesses to request up to $2 million in low-interest loans for working capital needs, such as payroll, rent, and utilities.

"Gavin Newsom let the migrant mob torch Los Angeles. Now he's asking SBA for disaster relief to fix an est. $1 BILLION in damage. It's another Newsom crisis that @POTUS is cleaning up for law-abiding citizens & small businesses," Loeffler posted on X following the announcement.

The declaration follows weeks of unrest that broke out in reaction to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations targeting illegal immigrants in the state. Hundreds of demonstrators were arrested as protests turned violent, leading to looting, destruction of property, and confrontations with law enforcement.

Loeffler criticized Newsom's delay in seeking federal relief and accused him of mischaracterizing the demonstrations.

"Governor Newsom allowed a mob to rampage Los Angeles — standing with violent rioters, paid protestors [sic], and criminal illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens," she said in a statement. "Despite an estimated $1 billion in damage, he refused federal relief for weeks, insisting that the riots were peaceful even as small business owners stood in the rubble."

"Although the SBA has approved California's disaster relief request and will begin delivering immediate aid to the innocent victims, Governor Newsom must take accountability for his state-sanctioned crisis — and stop playing politics with Americans' livelihoods," she continued.

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' similarly reserved reaction included a citywide curfew.

Newsom and Democratic leaders, including Bass, have argued that the unrest intensified only after Trump became directly involved, accusing the president of stoking tensions by deploying military forces. They claimed the president "orchestrated" the response by authorizing the National Guard and U.S. Marines to intervene in the city.

The White House pushed back on those claims, stating that troops were deployed strictly in response to violence and blaming state leaders for failing to maintain control.

Trump administration officials stated that the federal response was necessary to restore public safety and support business owners affected by the riots. They contended the situation deteriorated under Democratic leadership, forcing the federal government to intervene.

The dispute escalated Tuesday after the Pentagon announced the withdrawal of 150 troops from the area. Newsom responded by declaring a political win, asserting that Trump had "caved" to pressure.

"Nearly 5,000 soldiers — including police, paramedics, and first responders — are still sitting idle in L.A. for nothing," Newsom said.