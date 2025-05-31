WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gas | oil | opec | retail average

Gas Prices Falling Slowly

Gas Prices Falling Slowly

Vehicles are stoped for fuel at a gas station in Streamwood, Ill., Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 31 May 2025 04:45 PM EDT

The price of gas across America is slowly falling, according to Gas Buddy

The average cost for a gallon in the U.S. stands at $3.13, a slight drop from the previous week.

But there remain pockets where a gallon is still priced well above $4.

Drivers may be in for a more substantial drop in the coming weeks as OPEC oil producers agreed to another increase in production, which typically helps to drive prices lower with more product on the market.

Reuters reported on Saturday that the OPEC cartel agreed to increase oil output by 411,000 barrels daily for July. OPEC had been decreasing production, down by more than 5 million barrels a day over the past few years. But it started reversing the trend in an attempt to regain some market control.

It will be at least a week or two before that increased production fully plays out on the retail gas market. Gas Buddy reported the states with the highest average prices are: California ($4.77), Hawaii ($4.46), and Washington ($4.35).

Conversely, the cheapest states for buying gas are: Mississippi ($2.62), Louisiana ($2.67), and Alabama ($2.71).

Even though the national average is $3.13, Gas Buddy said the most common price motorists encountered this week was $2.99 per gallon.

Oilprice.com reported that the new national average is noteworthy. It said prices have not been this low since 2021, when the national average stood at $3.04.  It concurred with most industry analysts that the OPEC decision will certainly drive prices down even further over the coming weeks.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The price of gas across America is slowly falling, according to Gas Buddy. The average cost for a gallon in the U.S. stands at $3.13, a slight drop from the previous week.
gas, oil, opec, retail average
257
2025-45-31
Saturday, 31 May 2025 04:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved