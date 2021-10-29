×
Tags: Coronavirus | Polls | Vaccines | gallup | vaccine | mandates | covid

Gallup Poll: More Than One-Third of Workers Say Employer Requires Vaccine

nurse prepares vaccine syringe
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 29 October 2021 10:25 AM

Thirty-six percent of U.S. workers say their employer is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for those without medical exemptions, according to a new Gallup Poll.

The number is up from 9% in July.

Here are how the poll results, released Friday, break down:

  • 39% say their employer is encouraging, but not requiring, them to get the vaccine.
  • 25% of workers say their employer has not indicated a vaccine policy.
  • 56% of employees favor vaccine mandates, while 37% are opposed to them.
  • 7% of workers who "strongly oppose" employers’ vaccine mandates are looking for a different job.
  • 10% of workers who "strongly favor" vaccine requirements are looking for a different job.
  • 75% of adults working full or part-time say they are vaccinated, while another 5% say they plan to get the vaccine.
  • 80% of white-collar workers say they have been vaccinated, compared to 56% of blue-collar workers.

The poll, conducted Oct. 18-24, surveyed 4,007 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


