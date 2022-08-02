Gallup Poll: Dems Approval of SCOTUS at Record-Low 13 Percent

The approval rating of the Supreme Court among Democrats has dropped dramatically in the last year, hitting a new low, while it has surged among Republicans, resulting in a record-setting partisan gap in approval, according to a Gallup Poll released Tuesday.

Overall, the Supreme Court's approval has risen to 43% from 40%, but among Democrats it plummeted 23 points to a record low of 13%. The approval rating among Republicans shot up 29 points to 74%.

The resulting 61-point partisan gap in approval is the highest on record.

Other results from the survey include:

Approval of the Supreme Court among independents was steady at 40%, compared with the 41% registered last year.

In addition to the partisan gap, there was also a significant difference among the genders, with 61% of women disapproving of the Supreme Court's job performance compared to 49% of men.

There were also gaps across age groups, with younger Americans, those aged 18-29 (62%) and 30-49 (60%), more likely to disapprove of the job the court is doing than those who are 50 and older (49%).

The previous record for a partisan gap in approval for the Supreme Court was 58 points in 2015. At that time, ironically, approval among Republicans had reached a historic low (18%), and Democrats had hit an all-time high (76%), following the Obergefell vs. Hodges decision prohibiting state bans on same-sex marriage.

The Gallup poll was conducted July 5-26, after the court handed down some of its most consequential rulings in decades on abortion and environmental policy. The poll surveyed 1,013 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.