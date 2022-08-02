×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gallup poll | supreme court | approval | partisan | divide | democrats

Gallup Poll: Dems Approval of SCOTUS at Record-Low 13 Percent

a fetus attached to the scales of justice with an umbilical cord
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 12:04 PM EDT

The approval rating of the Supreme Court among Democrats has dropped dramatically in the last year, hitting a new low, while it has surged among Republicans, resulting in a record-setting partisan gap in approval, according to a Gallup Poll released Tuesday.

Overall, the Supreme Court's approval has risen to 43% from 40%, but among Democrats it plummeted 23 points to a record low of 13%. The approval rating among Republicans shot up 29 points to 74%.

The resulting 61-point partisan gap in approval is the highest on record.

Other results from the survey include:

  • Approval of the Supreme Court among independents was steady at 40%, compared with the 41% registered last year.
  • In addition to the partisan gap, there was also a significant difference among the genders, with 61% of women disapproving of the Supreme Court's job performance compared to 49% of men.
  • There were also gaps across age groups, with younger Americans, those aged 18-29 (62%) and 30-49 (60%), more likely to disapprove of the job the court is doing than those who are 50 and older (49%).
  • The previous record for a partisan gap in approval for the Supreme Court was 58 points in 2015. At that time, ironically, approval among Republicans had reached a historic low (18%), and Democrats had hit an all-time high (76%), following the Obergefell vs. Hodges decision prohibiting state bans on same-sex marriage.

The Gallup poll was conducted July 5-26, after the court handed down some of its most consequential rulings in decades on abortion and environmental policy. The poll surveyed 1,013 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The approval rating of the Supreme Court among Democrats has dropped dramatically in the last year, hitting a new low, while it has surged among Republicans, resulting in a record-setting partisan gap in approval, according to a Gallup Poll released Tuesday.
gallup poll, supreme court, approval, partisan, divide, democrats
273
2022-04-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 12:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved