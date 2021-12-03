Gallup Poll: Americans With 'Excellent' Mental Health Hits 2-Decade Low

Not only do Americans' mental health ratings remain lower than pre-pandemic Trump administration levels, they hit a 21-year low on those who rate theirs as "excellent" (just 34%), according to the latest Gallup poll results released Friday.

"As the pandemic wears on, Americans' rating of their mental health, which fell to a new low last year, remains below the 21-year average for the trend," Gallup's bottom-line analysis of the poll results read. "Mental health ratings among women, lower-income earners and Democrats are particularly low. Americans who attend religious services weekly are notably more emotionally resilient than those who are less religious.

"The pandemic does not appear to have affected Americans' views of their physical health, which remain stable and lower than their mental health ratings."

The next closest low on mental health came in 2005, when 42% of Americans in the Gallup poll rated their mental health as "excellent." The average from 2001 to before the COVID-19 pandemic was 45% in the poll.

It is not all gloom, however. There was a slight 5-point uptick on the percentage of Americans who rate their mental health as "good" (47% compared to 42% after former President Donald Trump's pending election loss at this time last year):

Excellent, 34%, remained at all-time low.

Good, 47%, up 5 points.

Only fair, 15%, down 3 points.

Poor, 4%, down 1 point.

The results on Americans' feelings on their physical health:

Excellent, 27%, down 2 points.

Good, 51%.

Only, fair 15%.

Poor, 6%.

The Gallup poll was conducted Nov. 1-Nov. 16 among 815 American adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.