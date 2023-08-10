Gallup: Half of Americans Have Tried Marijuana

Half of Americans say they’ve tried marijuana at some point in their life, according to a new poll from Gallup released on Thursday.

Gallup also found that one in six Americans say they “smoke marijuana,” a 20-year high and more than double the result from 2013, when Gallup first began asking about marijuana use.

50% of Americans have at some point tried marijuana.

17% of Americans currently smoke marijuana.

The survey notes that more men than women have at some point tried marijuana or currently smoke it, and most current marijuana smokers are between the ages of 18 and 34.

19% of men smoke marijuana, 53% have tried it.

14% of women smoke marijuana, 44% have tried it.

29% of 18-34 year-olds smoke marijuana, 49% have tried it.

17% of 35-54 year-olds smoke marijuana, 51% have tried it.

9% of those aged 55 and older smoke marijuana, 47% have tried it.

Adult regular users of marijuana are less likely to express concerns about the effects of marijuana on adults, young adults, and teens who use it regularly than are young adult and teenage users.

19% of adult users are very concerned, 26% are somewhat concerned, 23% are not too concerned, 32% are not at all concerned.

40% of young adults and teen users are very concerned, 35% are somewhat concerned, 15% are not too concerned, 10% are not at all concerned.

Gallup polled 1,015 adults across the country on July 3-27, 2023, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.