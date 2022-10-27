×
Tags: gallup | poll | holiday | gifts | consumer | spending | inflation

Gallup Poll: Americans Will Be Spending More for Holiday Gifts

(Newsmax)

Thursday, 27 October 2022 01:55 PM EDT

Americans intend to spend an average of $932 on Christmas gifts this year – the highest estimate since 2019 before the pandemic hit, according to a new Gallup poll.

In a poll taken last October, Americans estimated they would spend an average of $837. In October 2020, they predicted they would spend $805.

The new prediction nearly matches the $942 that was forecast in October 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are how the numbers break down.

  • 34% say they will spend $1,000 or more on Christmas gifts.
  • 21% say they will spend between $500-$999.
  • 12% say they will spend $250-$499.
  • 17% say they will spend $100-$249.
  • 3% say they will spend less than $100.
  • 8% say they will not spend anything.
  • 5% did not answer.

The poll, conducted Oct. 3-20, surveyed 1,009 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
gallup, poll, holiday, gifts, consumer, spending, inflation, costs, goods, presents, christmas
Thursday, 27 October 2022 01:55 PM
