Gallup Poll: Americans Will Be Spending More for Holiday Gifts

Americans intend to spend an average of $932 on Christmas gifts this year – the highest estimate since 2019 before the pandemic hit, according to a new Gallup poll.

In a poll taken last October, Americans estimated they would spend an average of $837. In October 2020, they predicted they would spend $805.

The new prediction nearly matches the $942 that was forecast in October 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are how the numbers break down.

34% say they will spend $1,000 or more on Christmas gifts.

21% say they will spend between $500-$999.

12% say they will spend $250-$499.

17% say they will spend $100-$249.

3% say they will spend less than $100.

8% say they will not spend anything.

5% did not answer.

The poll, conducted Oct. 3-20, surveyed 1,009 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.