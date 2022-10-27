Gallup Poll: Americans Will Be Spending More for Holiday Gifts

Americans intend to spend an average of $932 on Christmas gifts this year – the highest estimate since 2019 before the pandemic hit, according to a new Gallup poll.
In a poll taken last October, Americans estimated they would spend an average of $837. In October 2020, they predicted they would spend $805.
The new prediction nearly matches the $942 that was forecast in October 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are how the numbers break down.
- 34% say they will spend $1,000 or more on Christmas gifts.
- 21% say they will spend between $500-$999.
- 12% say they will spend $250-$499.
- 17% say they will spend $100-$249.
- 3% say they will spend less than $100.
- 8% say they will not spend anything.
- 5% did not answer.
The poll, conducted Oct. 3-20, surveyed 1,009 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.
