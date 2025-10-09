WATCH TV LIVE

Gallup Poll: Americans' Opinion of Federal Agencies Drops Sharply

By    |   Thursday, 09 October 2025 04:04 PM EDT

Approval ratings for six major federal agencies — the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Internal Revenue Service — have all dropped sharply since 2024, according to a new poll from Gallup released Thursday.

The survey of these agencies sits at or near their lowest approval levels in Gallup's records, which date back to 2003, signaling a growing dissatisfaction toward the U.S. government.

The CDC saw its "excellent/good" rating drop from 40% to 31% in one year, while the CIA has a similar drop from 40% to 30% since last year. The FDA and EPA both dipped in their "excellent/good" ratings down to only 27% and 26%, respectively.

FEMA saw the largest year-over-year decline, dropping 20 percentage points from 46% in 2024 to a mere 26% in 2025.

Fewer than 35% of Americans rated the State Department, Federal Aviation Administration, the Justice Department, Federal Reserve Board and Department of Veterans Affairs favorably.

The USPS is the only department whose approval among Democrats hasn't declined since 2024, and the only one to receive majority approval from those surveyed.

The Gallup survey was conducted via telephone between Sept. 2-16, 2025, among 1,000 random adults with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Thursday, 09 October 2025 04:04 PM
