Gallup: Most Americans 'Thriving,' Satisfaction With Life at Record High

Most Americans, just over 59%, said that their lives are "thriving" in a recent survey, the highest percentage in more than 13 years as recorded by the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index.

The survey notes that "for its Life Evaluation Index, Gallup classifies Americans as 'thriving,' 'struggling' or 'suffering' according to how they rate their current and future lives on a ladder scale with steps numbered from 0 to 10, based on the Cantril Self-Anchoring Striving Scale. Those who rate their current life a 7 or higher and their anticipated life in five years an 8 or higher are classified as thriving."

In the most recent results, 59.2% of Americans said that they are "thriving," the highest percentage since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the number to drop to just 46.4% in April 2020, the lowest ever recorded by Gallup. Just 3.4% of Americans said that they are "suffering," according to Gallup's classification system.

The survey also found that most Americans' current life satisfaction and anticipated life satisfaction have hit a new high, with 69% rating their current lives at a "7" out of 10 or higher, and 70.5% anticipating that they would rate their lives at "8" or higher in the about five years.

Most Americans also reported lower levels of stress and worry, with just 38% of people saying that they were stressed or worried "a lot of the day yesterday," down from about 60% in March 2020, and back to their pre-COVID-19 levels recorded in 2018 and 2019.

Daily enjoyment is also on the rise, almost back to pre-COVID-19 levels, with 73% saying that their experienced "enjoyment a lot of the day yesterday," compared to 81% at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, before the pandemic began.

Gallup attributes "the marked improvement of key wellbeing metrics thus far in 2021 to a "variety of factors," including the vaccine rollout, various businesses and recreational activities reopening, and "the critical psychological benefit of renewed social interaction."

Gallup based their results on three surveys conducted at different times throughout the year, from June 14-20, May 17-23, and April 19-25, in which 4,802, 3,731, and 3,572 adults were polled, respectively, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.