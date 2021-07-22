Gallup: US Race Relations at Lowest Point in 20 Years

Fifty-seven percent of U.S. adults say relations between Black and white Americans are "somewhat" or "very" bad, according to a new Gallup poll.

Forty-two percent of Americans say relations between the two groups are "very" or "somewhat" good.

Gallup says it marks the second consecutive year adults’ positive rating of relations between Black and white Americans are at their lowest point in 20 years.

By comparison, only 35% said race relations were "very" or "somewhat" bad in 2001. And 63% said they were "very" or "somewhat" good.

Here are how the results, released Wednesday, break down:

33% of Black adults say they have a positive view of race relations, compared to 70% in 2001.

43% of white adults have a positive opinion of race relations, compared to 62% in 2001.

57% of all adults say a solution to the problem of Black-white relations will eventually be worked out, compared to 48% in 2001.

40% of Black adults say a solution to racial discord is possible, compared to 60% of whites.

"As the nation continues to grapple with racial equity, Americans rate the state of Black-White relations more negatively now than at any time in over two decades," Gallup said in its poll report. "Overall, however, they believe there is still hope for an eventual solution.

"However, just one-third of Black Americans now view race relations positively, and the optimism and hope for a solution to racial discord that existed last year have since dissipated."

The poll, conducted June 1-July 5, surveyed 1,381 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.