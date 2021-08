Sixty percent of adults in the U.S. drink alcoholic beverages – down from 65% in 2019, a new Gallup poll reveals.

Past Gallup polls recorded a highpoint of 71% of those imbibing in 1976 and 1978.

Here are highlights from the new poll results, posted Thursday:

39% of those drinking said they consume beer.

31% drink wine.

27% said they drink liquor.

63% of men said they drink alcoholic beverages, compared to 57% of women.

60% of those between 18-34 said they drink alcoholic beverages.

70% of those between 35-54 said they consume alcohol.

52% of those over 55 said they have alcoholic beverages.

3.6% is the average weekly number of drinks consumed – down from 4 in 2019.

The poll, conducted July 6-21, surveyed 1,007 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.