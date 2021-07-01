Gaetz Invites Britney Spears to Testify to Congress

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., says he “stands with” beleaguered pop star Britney Spears, and wants her to testify before Congress about a contentious conservatorship that she’s publicly denounced.

In a news release from Gaetz's office Thursday, the lawmaker announced he’d written a letter, along with GOP Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Burgess Owens of Utah, encouraging Spears to testify about her "alleged abusive conservatorship, which gives her father full control of her multi-million-dollar assets and life decisions, despite Ms. Spears’ ability to competently control her actions and estate."

“You have been mistreated by America’s legal system,” the lawmakers wrote. “We want to help. The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American. Congress can make things better and you can inform our policy decisions. If you will speak to Congress, we are ready to listen.”

“The federal courthouse door was closed to you and to too many Americans,” they added. “

Your story is so powerful, and the admiration of your achievements so great, you (and perhaps only you) can blow that door wide open, giving hope to millions. Your life, liberty, and happiness have been taken from you. Please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock.”

“You owe nothing to anyone; you deserve to live a life of freedom and to choose your own path,” the lawmakers concluded.

“Many others have used their fame to advance social, political, and criminal justice reform. We hope you will choose to accept our invitation to express your interest in speaking to Congress and to America for the sake of the justice you and many Americans deserve. Your life story and tremendous performing talent has continued to inspire people all over the world. We stand ready for your reply. We hope that you will express interest in sharing your story. We stand with you, Britney – whatever you decide.”

The letter came the same day a California judge denied Spears' request to have her father, Jamie, removed as her sole conservator.

Last week, Britney Spears addressed the court in person about her conservatorship, saying her conservatorship was "abusive" and her family was taking advantage of her multi-million dollar estate.

"I’m not here to be anyone’s slave," she said in court last week. "I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I'm happy. It's a lie. I thought that maybe if I said it enough, I would maybe become happy because I've been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. … I’m so angry it’s insane. And I'm depressed."

In March, Gaetz also requested the House Judiciary Committee convene a hearing to exam the “plight” of Americans trapped unjustly in conservatorships after the release of a documentary titled “Framing Britney Spears” about the singer’s situation.