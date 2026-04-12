WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ftc | settlement talks | ad companies | antitrust laws

FTC in Settlement Talks With Ad Companies in Boycott Probe

Sunday, 12 April 2026 07:11 PM EDT

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is negotiating a potential settlement with several major advertising companies to resolve a probe into whether they violated federal antitrust laws by coordinating boycotts against platforms, including Elon Musk's X, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Several advertising firms, including Dentsu, Publicis, and WPP, would commit not to direct clients' advertising budgets away from media platforms based on political content that might appear on those sites, the Journal said.

However, individual advertisers would still be free to choose to avoid specific sites for their advertisements, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last year, the agency greenlit Omnicom's $13.5 billion acquisition of rival Interpublic on the condition the new company does not enter agreements with others to steer ad dollars toward or away from publishers based on political content.

Talks between the FTC and the advertising companies are ongoing, and it remains possible that no deal will be reached, the report said.

Last year, the FTC escalated its probes into advertiser boycotts by targeting civil society watchdogs like Media Matters that previously reported major brands had appeared next to right-wing posts on billionaire Elon Musk's X social media platform.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is negotiating a potential settlement with several major advertising companies to resolve a probe into whether they violated federal antitrust laws by coordinating boycotts against platforms, including Elon Musk's X.
ftc, settlement talks, ad companies, antitrust laws
215
2026-11-12
Sunday, 12 April 2026 07:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved