Vermont's Free Condoms at Schools Mandate Goes in Effect

A 2020 Vermont education law signed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott that required middle and high schools to offer free condoms is taking effect now, Breitbart reported Monday.

The Vermont Agency of Education cites the new measure in October guidelines finally enforcing the outlined "Condom Availability Programs."

"In order to prevent or reduce unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases, each school district shall make condoms available to all students in its secondary schools, free of charge," the guideline states. "At a minimum, condoms shall be placed in locations that are safe and readily accessible to students, including the school nurse's office."

The state-endorsed program continues, adding that condoms should be able to be obtained at the "health office or classroom, athletic trainer's office, guidance office, or other locations students can comfortably access."

The condoms are being provided by Planned Parenthood, according to Breitbart.

Lucy Leriche, vice president of Vermont Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said during her testimony before the Vermont Senate Health & Welfare committee regarding the legislation that "in some cases, we had students who advocated school boards to create a condom availability policy."

Mary Beerworth, executive director of the Vermont Right to Life Committee, said her group is worried the new law is "a subtle endorsement of early sexual activity," ABC News-10 reported.

"Parents have no idea that bowls of condoms are going to be placed potentially in the nurse's office and potentially in the bathroom," she told the outlet.

