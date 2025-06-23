Fleitz to Newsmax: Trump's Strikes 'Devastating Blow' to Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump delivered a "devastating blow" to Iran's ability to make nukes when he ordered airstrikes on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities over the weekend.

"I think the damage was profound to Iran's enrichment program at Natanz and at Fordo," Fleitz said on "Wake Up America." "These uranium enrichment machines are very sensitive. They cost billions of dollars to develop. They have parts that were imported from around the world over decades. I think this was a devastating blow.

"At the Isfahan facility, we destroyed plants that were preparing the input gases for these centrifuges and the plants that would process the output enriched gas into uranium metal. Those facilities also cannot be easily replaced. I think this was a devastating blow to Iran's effort to make nuclear weapons."

Addressing the world after the U.S. military carried out precision strikes against Iran's Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites on Saturday Eastern time and Sunday in the Mideast, Trump said the facilities were "completely and totally obliterated" and described the operation as a "spectacular military success."

Six bunker buster bombs were reportedly dropped on the Fordo facility, while Natanz and Isfahan were struck by 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles fired by U.S. submarines 400 miles away.

Echoing the president, Fleitz told Newsmax the operation was "stunning" and "impressive," calling it "a sign of American strength."

"It was a sign of a decisive American president who basically lived up to his word," Fleitz said. "He gave the Iranians 60 days, he gave them a chance in a … two-week span to negotiate a new deal. They weren't interested, and I think President Trump did what he had to do, not just to secure the security in the Middle East, but also global security."

