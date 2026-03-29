Franklin Graham: Trump 'Heaven Bound,' Soul Secure

President Donald Trump shared a private letter on Truth Social on Palm Sunday in which evangelist Franklin Graham assured him about the fate of his soul, writing that it is "secure" and that he is "bound for heaven" if he accepts Jesus Christ.

Graham, the son of the late Billy Graham and a longtime evangelical ally of Trump, sent the letter on Oct. 15 after the president jokingly questioned whether he would make it to heaven.

"It is an important issue to know for certain that your soul is secure and will spend eternity in the presence of God," Graham wrote. "The only One who can save us from Hell is Jesus Christ."

He continued, "The only way to Heaven is through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. Jesus came to earth, died on the cross for our sins, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. If you accept that by faith and invite Him to come into your heart, you ARE heaven bound, I promise you."

In the letter, Graham also cited Romans 10:9: "If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved."

Graham praised what he called Trump's "incredible accomplishments," including efforts by his team to help broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to secure the release of Israeli hostages.

Days before the letter was sent, Trump struck a lighter tone when asked about his eternal fate.

"You know, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything gonna get me in heaven. I really don't," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

More recently, Trump expressed greater confidence during remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast.

"I was just having fun. I really think I probably should make it. I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people," he said.

Graham has been a consistent supporter of Trump for years, signaling as early as 2011 that he viewed the businessman as a preferred candidate.