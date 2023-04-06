Rev. Graham to Newsmax: 'God Brought Hope to World' on Easter

The Rev. Franklin Graham, leader of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, told Newsmax on Thursday that for Christians, Easter is "the day God brought hope to the world."

"Jesus Christ is God in the flesh, and He took our sins to the cross," Graham told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Jesus Christ laid His life down, and He took it back up. He died and shed His blood for our sins."

Graham will be delivering a special Easter message from Rome on Sunday that will be broadcast on Newsmax at 5 p.m. ET. He said he believes there is only one cure to the violence, chaos, economic, and political problems across the world.

"There's not a politician out there anywhere in the world that can fix the problems that we face," Graham said. "The only hope is God and His son Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ can heal our hearts.

"That's what the problem with the world is — a heart problem. Our hearts need to be changed, need to be forgiven.

"Christ came to this Earth to save us. When He comes back, He's coming as a judge, but when He came last time, it was as a forgiver of sins. The hope that we have [is] if we put our faith and trust in Him.

"He didn't come to condemn us but to save us. I just pray that this Easter many people will put their faith and trust in Christ."

Graham said it is a wonderful time of the year for Christians around the world because they not only can worship God but "remember what God has done for us by sending His son to take our sins."

"[On] Easter, we celebrate what [Jesus] came to do. He came to die," Graham said. "Jesus was born to die. The purpose for God sending him here was to take our sins.

"The Bible says we have all sinned. All of us, and every one of us has come short of God's standard or His glory. But the only way to God is through Christ.

"Jesus said, 'I'm the way, the truth, and the life. No man comes to the father but by me.' There's not 10 ways to God, or you can have your way and I have my way to God. There's only one and that goes through Christ because He's the only one to take the debt of sin. The only one to pay for our sins."

