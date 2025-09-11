Rev. Franklin Graham: Kirk 'Stood Boldly' for Core Values

The Rev. Franklin Graham honored Charlie Kirk as a man of deep faith who "stood boldly for conservative values" and defended free speech.

Graham, the president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, took to social media hours after he was assassinated at an event in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday.

Charlie Kirk, 31, leaves behind his wife of four years, Erika, and children Mia Grace, 3, and James Charles, 1.

"What a tragedy. … This young man loved his country and invested his time and energy in trying to make it the best it could be. He stood boldly for conservative values and defended free speech for all of us," Graham said in a post to Facebook. "Most importantly, Charlie loved the Lord Jesus Christ. Pray for his wife Erika, their two young children, and all of their family."

Graham added: "It's in these moments of darkness that we need to stand on the Scripture that Erika shared on social media: 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble' (Psalm 46:1)."

In an undated interview that surfaced after his slaying, Charlie Kirk said that "courage for my faith" was the one thing he wanted to most be remembered for.

"That would be the most important thing. Most important thing is my faith in my life," he said.

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO, was shot in the neck during a forum with students at Utah Valley University. He was participating in the first of a 15-stop itinerary on what was billed as the "American Comeback Tour."

His killer remains at large as of Thursday morning, though law enforcement did find what they believe to be the rifle used in his slaying.

President Donald Trump honored him in an address posted to Truth Social.

"Charlie also was a man of deep, deep faith, and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven," Trump said.

"Our prayers are with his wife Erika, his two young, beloved children, and his entire family who he loved more than anything in the world. We ask God to watch over them in this terrible hour of heartache and pain. This is a dark moment for America."