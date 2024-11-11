'Malcolm in the Middle' Star Frankie Muniz Injured in NASCAR Crash

"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz was injured after his car crashed in a NASCAR race.

The incident took place Friday during the Craftsman Truck Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, when the 38-year-old professional driver lost control of his car after being hit from behind, according to People.

A video shared by sports reporter Noah Lewis on X showed Muniz limping toward the ambulance after the hard hit.

The actor later told reporters that he was OK.

"I felt like I got a good opportunity to run with some guys. I made some passes," Muniz said, according to a clip shared on X. "Lost a few spots on restarts, then went back out and passed them again. So it was good for me to figure out how to get by people. You know, I haven’t really gotten to do that much this year, so that was really positive."

"We just wanted to keep going, I wanted to keep running. But there was nowhere for me to go, and I got hit from behind," he continued, adding, "But I don’t feel like there was anything I could have done there. That was a lucky situation of getting through it, but it’s unfortunate."

Muniz added that he remains optimistic and "so excited" for next season.

"This year wasn't what we had hoped, but this proved that I can race with guys, I can pass here. We’re gonna be better next year, and I’ve got the whole offseason to prepare. We’re gonna go get it," he said.

It was announced in October that Muniz will join Reaume Brothers Racing for the 2025 season.

"I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever," he later told People.

"I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR," he continued. "I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do."