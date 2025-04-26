Fr. Flanagan to Newsmax: Pope Francis Taught Issues Are About People

Pope Francis preached that when considering both political and economic issues, one should always consider the people on the other side, Fr. Patrick Flanagan told Newsmax on Saturday.

"One of the things that I think that Pope Francis taught the church and the world is that we have to realize that the issues are about people," Flanagan said on "America Right Now."

"So, when we talk about economic issues, when we talk about political issues, it's just not the issues themselves, but it's about people. And so I think that when we see President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and President [Donald] Trump sit down and have a conversation, they're talking about not war, they're not talking about combat, they're not talking about the reality of international relations, they're talking about the people that have suffered already."

Trump and Zelenskyy held a meeting on Saturday in St. Peter's Basilica as they awaited Pope Francis's funeral.



