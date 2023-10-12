France Bans Pro-Palestinian Protests in Wake of Attack on Israel

France, which has Europe's largest Muslim and Jewish populations, banned pro-Palestinian protests Thursday in the wake of Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel that has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 Israelis and at least 12 French citizens.

The move by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin came as France and other European nations fear a rise in antisemitic attacks. The BBC reported Darmanin told French radio that 100 antisemitic acts had been recorded since Hamas' attack Saturday.

He said most involved graffiti of "swastikas, 'death to Jews,' and calls to intifadas against Israel." But some incidents included people being arrested attempting to carry knives into schools and synagogues.

Despite the ban, Reuters reported French police used tear gas and a water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinian people in Paris on Thursday.

Demonstrators chanted "Israel murderer" and "Macron accomplice." French President Emannuel Macron condemned the deadly attack by Hamas terrorists and voiced solidarity with Israel.

"We live in a country of civil law, a country where we have the right to take a stand and to demonstrate. [It is unfair] to forbid for one side and to authorize for the other," Charlotte Vautier, 29, an employee at a nonprofit who took part in the rally, told Reuters.

Earlier this week, Hamas called for protests across the Muslim world Friday to support Palestinians.

Macron said his government has boosted police protection of Jewish sites, including schools and synagogues.

"This event is an earthquake for Israel, the Middle East and beyond," he said. "Those who confuse the Palestinian cause, and the justification of terrorism are making a moral, political and strategic mistake."

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared "zero tolerance" for antisemitism, the BBC reported, telling parliament a pro-Palestinian group that celebrated the murders of Israeli civilians would be banned.

Berlin police have also banned planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations, citing the risk of antisemitic statements and glorification of violence. Authorities said about 60 demonstrators complied with an order to leave Berlin's Potsdamer Platz on Thursday, the BBC reported.