Fort Hood Army Trooper Dies After Training Incident

Fort Hood Army Trooper Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr, 23, died over the weekend after a training incident at the National Training Center in California, the Fort Hood Press Center reports.

So far, no details about the incident have been released, but Fort Hood officials are still investigating.

Meitl, according to the New York Post, joined the Army in May of 2020. After completing initial training, he was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st CAV Div.

Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter described him as an "incredible trooper and teammate."

In the past, Fort Hood has come under serious scrutiny, following the death of 20-year-old US Army soldier Vanessa Guillén. Guillén died in a Fort Hood, Texas, armory on April 22, 2020.