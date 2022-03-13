×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: forthood | army | soldier

Fort Hood Army Trooper Dies After Training Incident

Fort Hood Army Trooper Dies After Training Incident

(Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 13 March 2022 10:04 PM

Fort Hood Army Trooper Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr, 23, died over the weekend after a training incident at the National Training Center in California, the Fort Hood Press Center reports.

So far, no details about the incident have been released, but Fort Hood officials are still investigating.

Meitl, according to the New York Post, joined the Army in May of 2020. After completing initial training, he was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st CAV Div.

Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter described him as an "incredible trooper and teammate."

In the past, Fort Hood has come under serious scrutiny, following the death of 20-year-old US Army soldier Vanessa Guillén. Guillén died in a Fort Hood, Texas, armory on April 22, 2020.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Fort Hood Army Trooper Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr, 23, died over the weekend after a training incident at the National Training Center in California, the Fort Hood Press Center reports.
forthood, army, soldier
129
2022-04-13
Sunday, 13 March 2022 10:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved