3 Dead, 8 Wounded in Shooting After Texas Festival

Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted after a festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night, shortly before midnight, in the Como neighborhood in the city's southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died in hospital, while the other eight were also hospitalized and their conditions weren't known, CBS reported.

The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

Ten victims were adults and the other is a juvenile, the report said, adding that there was a "large crowd gathering" in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Reporting by The Associated Press and Reuters.