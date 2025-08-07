WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fort stewart | shooting | quornelius radford | stutter

Accused Fort Stewart Shooter Bullied Over Stutter

By    |   Thursday, 07 August 2025 10:26 PM EDT

Sgt. Quornelius Radford, who stands accused of shooting five fellow soldiers at Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia on Wednesday, was "bullied a lot" over his stutter to the point of barely speaking, NBC News reported.

Police said Radford, 28, an automated logistics sergeant from Jacksonville, Florida, used his personal handgun in Wednesday's attack.

One fellow soldier told NBC News that Radford was bullied almost as soon as he joined the Army.

"He got bullied a lot," Sgt. Cameron Barrett, 28, told NBC News about Radford's time at the Army's Advanced Individual Training school at Fort Lee, Virginia. "It was very bad to the point where he could barely talk."

All five of the wounded are expected to recover. Three were released Wednesday while two more, both women, were still hospitalized and being treated Thursday, according to the report.

Radford was tackled and pinned down by 1st Sgt. Aaron Turner, thus preventing more soldiers from being shot.

Radford's father told The New York Times that his son texted his aunt before the alleged attack, saying "that he loved everybody and that he'll be in a better place because he was about to go and do something."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sgt. Quornelius Radford, who stands accused of shooting five fellow soldiers at Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia on Wednesday, was "bullied a lot" over his stutter to the point of barely speaking, NBC News reported.
fort stewart, shooting, quornelius radford, stutter
197
2025-26-07
Thursday, 07 August 2025 10:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved