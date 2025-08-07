Accused Fort Stewart Shooter Bullied Over Stutter

Sgt. Quornelius Radford, who stands accused of shooting five fellow soldiers at Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia on Wednesday, was "bullied a lot" over his stutter to the point of barely speaking, NBC News reported.

Police said Radford, 28, an automated logistics sergeant from Jacksonville, Florida, used his personal handgun in Wednesday's attack.

One fellow soldier told NBC News that Radford was bullied almost as soon as he joined the Army.

"He got bullied a lot," Sgt. Cameron Barrett, 28, told NBC News about Radford's time at the Army's Advanced Individual Training school at Fort Lee, Virginia. "It was very bad to the point where he could barely talk."

All five of the wounded are expected to recover. Three were released Wednesday while two more, both women, were still hospitalized and being treated Thursday, according to the report.

Radford was tackled and pinned down by 1st Sgt. Aaron Turner, thus preventing more soldiers from being shot.

Radford's father told The New York Times that his son texted his aunt before the alleged attack, saying "that he loved everybody and that he'll be in a better place because he was about to go and do something."