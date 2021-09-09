Fort Hood Shooter Applauds Taliban Taking Afghanistan

The Islamic terrorist currently on death row for murdering 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009 congratulated the Taliban on taking control of Afghanistan, it was reported.

Nidal Hasan wrote a letter commending the Taliban and declaring, "We Have Won!!!" reported Fox News, which was given a copy of the message by Hasan's attorney, retired Army Col. John Galligan.

A former Army Major, Hasan killed 13 individuals and wounded more than 30 others at Fort Hood, near Killeen, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2009.

The letter was written by Hasan from death row at Fort Leavenworth Prison, Fox News said Wednesday night.

"All-Praises be to All-Mighty Allah! Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land," wrote Hasan, who directed Galligan to forward the message to Taliban leadership.

"I pray to Allah that He helps you implement Shariah Law fully, correctly, and fairly."

Shariah refers to Islamic law, which extremists such as the Taliban interpret as rejecting many modern conceptions of human rights, especially women's rights and religious freedom.

"We must learn from the nations of the past and not let our wretchedness overcome us thus earning His (God's) wrath," Hasan said in the letter. "It is to All-Mighty God we give thanks!"

Galligan told Fox News that Hasan’s comments do "not come as any surprise."

"While Major Hasan has not changed his opinions about the Taliban, it would appear President [Joe] Biden has done a complete about-face," Galligan told the news outlet.

Survivors of the Fort Hood shooting reacted angrily to Hasan’s letter.

"My response to him, personally, is I give all my praises to my God who taught me to be a forgiving person," former Staff Sgt. Alonzo Lunsford, who survived getting shot seven times and grazed in the head, told Fox News.

"Allah is not the one who still has him taking in oxygen right now. Allah is not the one who spared his life. Allah is not the one who stopped me from wrapping my hands around his neck when I was less than three feet away from him in the court room.

"He needs to be thankful that he is alive. He needs to be thankful that we did not try him according to Shariah Law.”

Former Sgt. Howard Ray, who helped people to safety as Hasan shot at him, said the prisoner’s letter to the Taliban should serve as a reminder that radical Islamic terrorism remains a threat.

"I think it's a stark reminder that terrorism is still alive, obviously abroad and here at home," Ray told Fox News.

"Frankly, it kind of worries me because Islamic extremists, they hold on to that. Is that a call to others to maybe initiate something here at home? I think it has that potential."