Florida AG Orders Airports to Report 'Weather Modification' Activities

James Uthmeier, the Florida attorney general, reminded airlines of their duty to report any weather modification activities, which are banned in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law last month prohibiting geoengineering and weather modification through "the injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of this state for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight."

"As our hearts break for the victims of the flash floods in Texas, I can't help but notice the possibility that weather modification could have played a role in this tragedy," Uthmeier wrote in a letter to the airports. "Developing reports show that a weather modification company conducted 'cloud seeding' operations just days before the deadly flood. Florida's new law seeks to prevent something like that from ever happening."

Under the new law, public-use airports in Florida are now required to file monthly reports with the Florida Department of Transportation disclosing any aircraft equipped to alter atmospheric conditions, such as through emissions or dispersions aimed at influencing weather or sunlight.

Failure to comply can result in the loss of funding, Uthmeier said.

"Because airports are most likely to catch those who seek to weaponize science in order to push their agenda, your compliance with these reporting obligations is essential to keeping our state safe from these harmful chemicals and experiments," Uthmeier said. "In Florida, we don't jeopardize the public health so that we can bend the knee to the climate cult."