Fla. Moves to English-Only Driver's License Exams

Florida officials announced a major change to driver's license testing that Sunshine State leaders say will strengthen public safety and ensure motorists can properly understand traffic laws and road signs.

Beginning Friday, all Florida driver's license exams will be offered solely in English, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

In a post on X, the agency said the "driver license knowledge and skills" exams will be administered "exclusively in English," adding, "This change applies to all driver license classifications, including exams administered orally."

Previously, Florida offered exams in several foreign languages and allowed interpreter services. News outlet WEAR reported the tests had been available in Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, and other languages.

Several states already have English-only exams, including Wyoming, South Dakota and Oklahoma. Additionally, Alabama has a bill in the legislature to require the exams be administered in English only.

FLHSMV said the updated policy expands on existing standards already in place for some commercial drivers.

"Previously, knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver license classifications were offered in multiple languages, while Commercial Learner's Permit (CLP) and Commercial Driver License (CDL) knowledge exams were only available in English and Spanish," the agency said.

"Under the updated policy, all driver license knowledge and skills testing will be conducted in English."

The change follows heightened concerns over roadway safety after a semi-truck driver in the country illegally was accused of killing three Americans during an illegal U-turn in Florida.

The driver, identified by authorities as Harjinder Singh, had failed an English language proficiency test prior to the crash and was unable to accurately identify highway traffic signs.

Examining how non-English speaking migrants were able to obtain licenses to operate large commercial vehicles on U.S. highways, Florida investigators determined that one way involves the use of a hidden camera and an earpiece connected to someone outside the Department of Motor Vehicles facility who speaks their language.

According to WTLV-TV, the applicant uses the camera to scan the test, so the person outside the facility can read the questions and tell the applicant how to answer them through the earpiece. Non-English-speaking migrants can then pass the test without having read a single question or understood any of the answers.

In a social media post to X on Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the decision, writing, "Good reform … Need to be able to read the road signs!"

FLHSMV said it "remains committed to ensuring safe roadways for all Floridians and visitors by promoting clear communication, understanding of traffic laws, and responsible driving behavior."