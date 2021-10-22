×
Tags: Coronavirus | florida | schools | covid | mask mandate

Some South Florida Schools May Relax Mask Mandate

mother adjusts daughters face mask
A mother adjusts the facemask of her child as she enters the St. Lawrence Catholic School on the first day of school after summer vacation in north of Miami, on Aug. 18, 2021. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Friday, 22 October 2021 07:51 AM

The mask mandate for students in some South Florida schools could be eased by the end of October as local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall, officials said.

The number of students needing to quarantine in Miami-Dade County public schools has dropped significantly since school started in August, school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Wednesday.

He said the decision would be based on the latest COVID-19 data and the advice of a task force of local doctors advising the district.

The easing of the mask policy would give parents an opt-out provision for their children, he said.

A parental opt out was the original back-to-school plan in Miami. But the delta variant spread rapidly across Florida during the summer, causing a spike in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The district, which is the state’s largest, joined a handful of other districts — representing about half of Florida’s public school students — in adopting mask requirements with an opt-out only for medical reasons.

That defied an order by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose administration directed schools to allow parents to decide whether children wore masks in school.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


US
