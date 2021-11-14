Gov. DeSantis' Special Session to Ban Vaccine Mandates Starts Monday

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis will organize a special session for the legislature to meet and pass laws banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The special session, which DeSantis called for in late October to counter the mandates being called for by the Biden administration, will start Monday, according to The Hill.

The Washington Post reported four bills are under consideration. They would increase fines on local governments, businesses, and other companies requiring employees to get the COVID-19 shot or face termination, as well as on schools that mandate masks.

"At the end of the day, you shouldn't be discriminated against based on your health decisions," DeSantis said at a press conference last month announcing the special session. "We want to provide protection for people. We want to make it clear that in Florida your right to earn a living is not contingent upon whatever choices you’re making in terms of these injections."

Earlier this month, DeSantis also announced he would sue the Biden administration over the vaccine mandates. He announced in September that Florida cities and counties that mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment would be fined.