DeSantis Slams Calif. Dem Over 'Diary of Anne Frank' Claim

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed the "lie" by a California Democrat who claimed "The Diary of Anne Frank" was among the books banned by Florida public schools.

"This is not the first time a leftist has accused Florida of 'banning' a book that is on the state's recommended reading list. Another lie debunked," DeSantis posted Tuesday on X.

DeSantis was responding to a post by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-Calif., who had reposted an article by The Guardian which claimed the popular World War II work was on a list of banned books in the Sunshine State. "Florida banning the Diary of Anne Frank tells you everything you need to know about the MAGA movement," Wiener posted Sunday while commenting on The Guardian article.

The Guardian cited Anne Frank's work in an article that labeled Florida a "Republican-dominated state, which has already had the highest rate of book bans nationwide this year." Florida has come under fire in recent years from free-speech advocates warning of government censorship after the state banned hundreds of books from public school libraries.

PEN America Florida Director William Johnson said in response to the latest list of books, "School officials pulled these books because the state's campaign of intimidation had been effective. School districts are scared to be next. There is now a frightening shared understanding that if they quietly fall in line, they might stay off the state government's radar a little longer. Unless we speak up at school board meetings, in front of our state representatives, and in our communities, fear will continue to define the future of public education in Florida, becoming the new normal as the freedom to read is trampled."

DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw also promptly hit back at the claims. "This is just a lie. Not only is Anne Frank's diary not banned in Florida it's on @EducationFL recommended reading list," Pushaw posted with a photo of the state's reading list for 6-8th graders.