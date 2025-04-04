WATCH TV LIVE

MS-13 Gang Members Arrested in Brutal Cold Case Fla. Murder

By    |   Friday, 04 April 2025 01:22 PM EDT

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of three MS-13 gang members for a South Florida murder a decade ago, CBS News reported.

The three gang members, Jose Ezequiel Gamez-Maravilla, Hugo Adiel Bermuda-Martinez, and Wilber Rosendo Navarro-Escobar face first-degree murder charges for an incident that occurred in May 2015. Bondi said they are weighing whether to seek the death penalty.

"These indictments are a warning to all criminals. We don't care how long ago you committed the crime; we don't care where you go — we will find you, we will arrest you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Bondi said at a press conference alongside Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Gamez-Maravilla was hanging drywall in The Villages when he was arrested, while Bermudez-Martinez was arrested in Minnesota, and Navarro-Escobar was arrested in North Lauderdale, Bondi said, according to CBS News.

In May 2015, a 22-year-old man was found dead in a vacant lot in Palm Beach, having been stabbed 100 times before being shot in the head.

"He suffered tremendously," Bondi said at the press conference. "One of the defendants sought him out, convinced him to come with him in his car, took him to a crime scene where they are all charged with violently stabbing him. (It) was almost like a game to get a higher level in their gang initiation."

All three men were in the country illegally, Bondi said.

Friday, 04 April 2025 01:22 PM
