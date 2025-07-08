Palm Beach Officials to Vote on Naming Road for Trump

Commissioners in Palm Beach County, Florida, are set to vote Tuesday on a resolution for an honorary designation to name a stretch of road near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago after him.

The resolution would designate the four miles of Southern Boulevard from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago as "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard," and will include honorary signs, The Hill reported.

The Florida Legislature passed a bill earlier this year on the honorary designation, with Gov. Ron DeSantis signing it into law last month, but the measure required local approval for the law to take effect.

The road will retain its Southern Boulevard name for personal addresses and emergency services. However, Google Maps has already renamed the stretch of road, even before the commissioners' vote.

If the vote is approved Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation will move forward with putting up new signs.

The Palm Beach County Commission is under a Democrat majority of 4-3 after last November's elections, according to The Palm Beach Post.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told The Hill that Trump is honored by the designation. He officially changed his residency from New York to Florida in 2019.

"The great state of Florida is honoring President Donald J. Trump, whose beautiful Mar-a-Lago Club is a long-standing staple in the Sunshine State," she said. "Renaming this road to 'Donald J. Trump Boulevard' commemorates his iconic legacy and the historically significant moments that have made this President the greatest of all time."

"The President will always be grateful to Floridians for their unwavering support as MAGA loyalists, who voted for him all three times," Rogers added.

The roadway runs through West Palm Beach and Palm Beach. Neither city has stated an official position on the renaming.

Several other state and local governments have called to rename roads in Trump's name since his first term in 2016, USA Today reported.

Lawmakers in Arizona, Kentucky, and Missouri have considered renaming highways for Trump after his election last fall, and Montana, Oklahoma, and another city in Florida have changed road names to honor him.