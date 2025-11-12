Fla. Bills Aim to Ensure Veterans Day as School Holiday

Companion bills filed in the Florida House and Senate on Wednesday would require all public school districts in the state to observe Veterans Day as a school holiday beginning in 2026.

Republican state Sen. Bryan Avila and GOP Rep. Mike Giallombardo filed the legislation.

Most of the public schools in Florida's 67 counties closed in observance of Veterans Day this year, but 18 remained open. One of the 18 counties observed Veterans Day on Monday.

If passed, the bills would take effect July 1, 2026, ensuring every public grade school would be off for Veterans Day during the 2026-27 school year.

Although Veterans Day is a federal holiday, school closures are set by states and local districts rather than the federal government. Many public schools remain open to preserve instructional days and meet state attendance requirements.

Instead of closing, districts often hold assemblies or lessons honoring veterans. Some states, like New York and Virginia, require schools to close, while others leave it optional.

Supporters of keeping schools open say in-class observances better teach respect and civic awareness.