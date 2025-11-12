WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: florida | legislation | veterans day | public schools | holiday | bryan avila

Fla. Bills Aim to Ensure Veterans Day as School Holiday

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 01:58 PM EST

Companion bills filed in the Florida House and Senate on Wednesday would require all public school districts in the state to observe Veterans Day as a school holiday beginning in 2026.

Republican state Sen. Bryan Avila and GOP Rep. Mike Giallombardo filed the legislation.

Most of the public schools in Florida's 67 counties closed in observance of Veterans Day this year, but 18 remained open. One of the 18 counties observed Veterans Day on Monday.

If passed, the bills would take effect July 1, 2026, ensuring every public grade school would be off for Veterans Day during the 2026-27 school year.

Although Veterans Day is a federal holiday, school closures are set by states and local districts rather than the federal government. Many public schools remain open to preserve instructional days and meet state attendance requirements.

Instead of closing, districts often hold assemblies or lessons honoring veterans. Some states, like New York and Virginia, require schools to close, while others leave it optional.

Supporters of keeping schools open say in-class observances better teach respect and civic awareness.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Companion bills filed in the Florida House and Senate on Wednesday would require all public school districts in the state to observe Veterans Day as a school holiday beginning in 2026.
florida, legislation, veterans day, public schools, holiday, bryan avila
177
2025-58-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved