Florida Deputy Dead, Suspect, Others Injured in Shootings During Eviction

A veteran Indian River County, Florida, sheriff's deputy was killed and three others were injured Friday morning after a man opened fire on deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice at an upscale gated community on Orchid Island in Vero Beach.

The shooting happened at 1137 Governor's Way in the Bermuda Club, a neighborhood of 93 West Indies-style homes near the Atlantic Ocean, reports West Palm Beach NBC affiliate WPTV.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said three deputies were serving an eviction notice to 37-year-old Michael Halberstam, who had reportedly been recently fired from his job at UPS, when the man retrieved a gun and began firing.

Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty. She had served with the department for more than 25 years.

Flowers said he had worked alongside Mashkow throughout his career and called her loss "heartbreaking."

"Our team will feel this forever," Flowers said. "Terri was an amazing deputy. She had a beautiful heart, and she will be missed."

Another deputy was shot in the shoulder and is recovering at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

A locksmith assisting with the eviction was critically injured and underwent emergency surgery.

Halberstam was also critically wounded after at least two deputies returned fire. He was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Flowers said Halberstam had not been considered a threat before Friday's attack.

However, deputies said his mother had called authorities seven times in the past month from the home, ultimately leading to her decision to evict him.

Flowers said Halberstam had posted concerning messages on social media about UPS and the sheriff's office.

"This was not someone that was on our radar; this was not someone that we were actively engaged with," Flowers said. "This was a standard call for service."

Mashkow's death marks only the second line-of-duty death in the sheriff's office 100-year history, he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis commented about the shooting during a press conference.

"We are monitoring a situation in Indian River County. We had three officers that have been shot, suspect," said DeSantis.

"There is just a lot going on," he added. "Just know, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is engaged, working with the sheriff and the local community. We will hope for the best results out of that."