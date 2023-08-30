2 Killed in Florida Car Crashes as Hurricane Idalia Hits

Two people were killed in weather-related car crashes in Florida on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia made landfall along the U.S. state's Gulf Coast, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

In one incident in Pasco County, a 40-year-old male driver died after losing control of a Ford Ranger and colliding with a tree, the highway patrol said in a statement.

In Alachua County, a 59-year-old male driving a Toyota Tacoma crashed into trees in "extremely rainy conditions" and was killed, the highway patrol said.