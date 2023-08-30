×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | hurricane | idalia | car | crash | accidents | evacuation

2 Killed in Florida Car Crashes as Hurricane Idalia Hits

Wednesday, 30 August 2023 11:43 AM EDT

Two people were killed in weather-related car crashes in Florida on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia made landfall along the U.S. state's Gulf Coast, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

In one incident in Pasco County, a 40-year-old male driver died after losing control of a Ford Ranger and colliding with a tree, the highway patrol said in a statement.

In Alachua County, a 59-year-old male driving a Toyota Tacoma crashed into trees in "extremely rainy conditions" and was killed, the highway patrol said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Two people were killed in weather-related car crashes in Florida on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia made landfall along the U.S. state's Gulf Coast, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
florida, hurricane, idalia, car, crash, accidents, evacuation, highway, patrol
83
2023-43-30
Wednesday, 30 August 2023 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved