Census Names Florida Fastest-Growing State in US

People are flocking in droves to Florida in 2022, which saw the fastest growth compared to any state over the last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

This is the first time Florida has been the fastest-growing state since 1957.

The United States population grew over the past year amid historic lows during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the census data. Most of the growth has been attributed to migration.

Florida grew to 22,244,823, which is a 1.9% increase over a year's time. The Sunshine State has seen a 9x increase since 1946, when its population was 2.44 million.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, improvement in air conditioning technology might have led to the boom, which saw a 6.1% increase on average throughout the 1950s.

Florida's population has increased above average during the past decade, according to the Census Bureau, and in the 1960s, Florida's population grew at about double the average.

Western states, including Arizona, Idaho, Utah, North Dakota,and Alaska, have seen high growth over the past 76 years. According to the Census data, Nevada has dominated as the fastest-growing for decades, taking the spot in 36 different years since 1946.