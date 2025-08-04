WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | e.coli | raw | milk

Florida Reports 21 E.coli Cases

Monday, 04 August 2025 02:27 PM EDT

The Florida Department of Health said on Monday that there have been 21 cases of Campylobacter and E. coli infections linked to drinking raw milk in the state, including six children under 10.

The state health department reported seven hospitalizations linked to the consumption of raw milk containing disease-causing bacteria from a particular farm in Northeast/Central Florida.

"Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases," the health department said.

The Shiga toxin-producing E. coli and Campylobacter infections can cause diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps. In severe cases, they can cause kidney failure, which is of particular concern for children, the health department said.

In Florida, raw milk is sold only for non-human consumption as pet or animal food, which limits sanitary regulation efforts. Containers must be clearly labeled that the raw milk is for animal consumption only.

Federal health officials have warned against consuming raw milk due to the bird flu outbreak in the United States.

U.S. Health Secretary Kennedy has been a proponent of raw milk.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Florida Department of Health said on Monday that there have been 21 cases of Campylobacter and E. coli infections linked to drinking raw milk in the state, including six children under 10.
florida, e.coli, raw, milk
174
2025-27-04
Monday, 04 August 2025 02:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved