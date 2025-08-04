Florida Reports 21 E.coli Cases

The Florida Department of Health said on Monday that there have been 21 cases of Campylobacter and E. coli infections linked to drinking raw milk in the state, including six children under 10.

The state health department reported seven hospitalizations linked to the consumption of raw milk containing disease-causing bacteria from a particular farm in Northeast/Central Florida.

"Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases," the health department said.

The Shiga toxin-producing E. coli and Campylobacter infections can cause diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps. In severe cases, they can cause kidney failure, which is of particular concern for children, the health department said.

In Florida, raw milk is sold only for non-human consumption as pet or animal food, which limits sanitary regulation efforts. Containers must be clearly labeled that the raw milk is for animal consumption only.

Federal health officials have warned against consuming raw milk due to the bird flu outbreak in the United States.

U.S. Health Secretary Kennedy has been a proponent of raw milk.