Florida Woman Whose Family Sued Hospital for Ivermectin Dies

A Florida woman who contracted COVID-19, and whose family filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to force a hospital to treat her with ivermectin, has died at the age of 47, according to the Washington Examiner.

Tamara Drock was hospitalized at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center 12 weeks ago, her husband Ryan Drock told the Examiner. He filed the lawsuit last month in an attempt to force the hospital to treat his wife with ivermectin, which is used to treat horses infected with parasitic worms and has not been approved as a treatment for COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration. The suit was rejected by a county circuit judge.

Although Drock did apparently receive a dosage of ivermectin as part of an initial deal, that fell through after the family attorney claimed that the dosage was too low.

"I'm hoping they name a law after her, so no one has to go through this," Ryan Drock told the Examiner. "If she had walked out of the hospital, she could have had the medication."

The family’s attorney, Jake Huxtable, told WPTV in West Palm Beach that he filed an appeal of the judge’s decision with the 4th District Court of Appeal.

"It's the freedom of choice," Huxtable said. "She had the freedom to choose to accept that medical treatment and the court didn't allow her and neither did the hospital."