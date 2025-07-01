WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | census | legislative districts | desantis

DeSantis Supports GOP Efforts to Redo Census Before 2026

By    |   Tuesday, 01 July 2025 01:03 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday he supports the GOP-led effort to conduct an immediate census that would add a citizenship question to ensure only U.S. citizens are counted when revised congressional districts are drawn.

DeSantis appeared with President Donald Trump as the duo toured a newly renovated detention center for illegal aliens affectionately known as "Alligator Alcatraz." The state is in the midst of converting the 17,000-acre Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport just west of Miami into a massive holding facility.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene R-Ga., plans to introduce legislation labelled "Make American Elections Great Again" that would force the U.S. Census Bureau to immediately conduct a new census. A redistricting of U.S. House seats would then be initiated using only the population of U.S. citizens. DeSantis said that he welcomes a redo of Florida.

"I would love for them to redo the census for '26. My Legislature will redistrict those lines, we'll get it to where it's fair. But as it's right now, this country is not fairly apportioned," DeSantis said. "I've got so many more millions of people in Florida that don't have representation because of that flawed census."

Republicans at the state and national level have been pushing efforts intended to stop the counting of illegal migrants when determining a state's population. If successful, Democrats stand to lose several Congressional seats, particularly in states like California and New York, which both currently are home to millions of illegal aliens. DeSantis noted that California could lose as many as five seats and said the Biden administration short-changed his state in the 2022 counting.

"We only got one seat in the last census. Are you trying to tell me that Florida only had one seat on that? We should have had at least two. Texas should have had another one. That could be the difference in the House of Representatives and the majority," DeSantis added.

Previous attempts by Republicans to add a citizenship question have stalled in Congress but with Trump's endorsement a new census may happen. "We helped elect four additional Republicans to the U.S. Congress and we probably wouldn't have the majority if that hadn't happened," DeSantis said.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday he supports the GOP-led effort to conduct an immediate census that would add a citizenship question to ensure only U.S. citizens are counted...
florida, census, legislative districts, desantis
365
2025-03-01
Tuesday, 01 July 2025 01:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved