A truck driver involved in a crash that killed three people while attempting a U-turn in Florida was in the country illegally, authorities said.

Harjinder Singh has been charged with vehicular homicide and immigration violations, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said. Singh entered the country illegally from Mexico in 2018, according to authorities.

Singh was driving north on the Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie in a 2024 International tractor-trailer when he attempted a reckless U-turn without regard for the safety of others, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

As Singh crossed over the northbound travel lanes to make the turn, a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling north on the turnpike and was unable to avoid hitting the truck, Treasure Coast Newspapers said.

A 54-year-old Miami man, a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, and a 30-year-old man from Florida City were killed in the crash, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

Singh, a California resident with a California trucker's license, was uninjured in the crash. The White House blamed Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's sanctuary policies for the crash.

"While Democrats put criminal illegal aliens over the Americans they claim to represent, the Trump Administration provides no such safe harbor is seeking the place the induvial into removal proceedings," the White House said.

Newsom pointed out Singh entered the country illegally in 2018, during Trump’s first term.