Tags: Cybersecurity | florida | broward health | hack | data breach

Florida Hospital System Hacked — 1M at Risk

Florida Hospital System Hacked — 1M at Risk
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 02:44 PM

A hospital system in Florida revealed over the weekend that hackers managed to gain access to their network, which contains the personal and medical information of over 1 million patients and staff, CNN reports.

Broward Health, which operates over 30 healthcare facilities in Broward County, Florida, issued a statement on Saturday warning "of a data incident that may affect the security of some information relating to a segment of our employee and patient population."

The statement adds, "Although we have no evidence that your personal information has been misused, we are providing information to make you aware of the security incident so that you may take any necessary precautions."

Earlier this year, in October, "an intruder gained entry to the Broward Health network through the office of a third-party medical provider permitted to access the system to provide healthcare services.

"Broward Health discovered the intrusion on October 19, 2021, and promptly contained the incident, notified the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), required a password reset for all employees and engaged an independent cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation."

In addition, "Broward Health also engaged an experienced data review specialist to conduct an extensive analysis of the data to determine what was impacted, which determined some patient and employee personal information may have been impacted. The DOJ requested the Broward Health briefly delay this notification to ensure that the notification does not compromise the ongoing law enforcement investigation."

Although the hackers "exfiltrated" personal medical information, such as birth dates and Social Security numbers, Broward Health said, "there is no evidence the information was actually misused."

US
Tuesday, 04 January 2022 02:44 PM
