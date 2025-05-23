WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: florida | battery | assault | maga hat

Florida Woman Charged After Alleged Assault on 72-Year-Old Wearing MAGA Hat

By    |   Friday, 23 May 2025 01:39 PM EDT

A Florida woman has been charged with battery for allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old man who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, reports Fox News.

Florida police say Laura Garrett, 33, assaulted Garry Gama in the community of Largo on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. She was also charged with battery on a police office and obstructing or resisting arrest.

"The defendant and the 72-year-old victim were at the park when a verbal argument broke out between them regarding the victim wearing a 'MAGA' hat," an affidavit read.

"During the altercation, the defendant struck the victim on the back of the head/shoulder area with a can she was holding. She then jumped over a fence and began walking away. This incident was witnessed by an independent witness, who later provided a sworn statement."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

